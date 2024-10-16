Kopion Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 380,638 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 380,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000. Certara accounts for about 3.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 932,598 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP grew its position in Certara by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 791,405 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Certara by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,747,000 after purchasing an additional 579,349 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 997,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 282,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 273,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

