KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.99 and last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 106677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KP Tissue

KP Tissue Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About KP Tissue

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.