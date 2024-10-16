KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 13,182,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 21,637,434 shares.The stock last traded at $34.83 and had previously closed at $35.01.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

