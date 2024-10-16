KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.65. KT shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 99,698 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KT. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get KT alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KT

KT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KT by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KT by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KT by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.