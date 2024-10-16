Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $17.98. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 75,898 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $345,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

