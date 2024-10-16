Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in September

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

