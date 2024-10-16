LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 448 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215,237 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 189,430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 946.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 169,195 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,433,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 87,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.05. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $75.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

