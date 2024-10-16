LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

