LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 2.0% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. SouthState Corp increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $255.82. 132,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

