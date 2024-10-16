LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,584,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 27.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 145,158 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,039,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

