LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 2.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.10% of Watsco worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 76.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $522.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $9.04 on Wednesday, reaching $502.04. 39,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,473. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.16. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

