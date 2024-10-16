LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 20,995 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130,396 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 37.6% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 449,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 122,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY remained flat at $35.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 96,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,884. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $70,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,675.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,811.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $70,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,675.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,099 shares of company stock worth $865,740 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.