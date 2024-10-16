LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 2,784 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.52. 612,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,495. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

