LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
