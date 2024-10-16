LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Short Interest Up 9.0% in September

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDTCW opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. LeddarTech has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

