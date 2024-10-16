Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires 99,746 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,746 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of BSJT opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

