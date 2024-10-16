Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys 77,543 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $28,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,605,000 after acquiring an additional 705,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,341,000 after purchasing an additional 310,052 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

