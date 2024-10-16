Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 68,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 86,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AOR opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $59.47.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.