Legacy Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

