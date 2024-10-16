Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,009 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.5 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

