Leisure Capital Management Acquires 91 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.1 %

PG traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

