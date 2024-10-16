Leisure Capital Management Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in FedEx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded up $4.71 on Wednesday, reaching $270.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

