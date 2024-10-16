Leisure Capital Management Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $312.54. 496,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,598. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.91. The stock has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.