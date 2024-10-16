Leisure Capital Management Has $986,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 101.3% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 235,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,377,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 62.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,901. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.