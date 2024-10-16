Leisure Capital Management Invests $244,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $202,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.63. The company had a trading volume of 180,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 2.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

