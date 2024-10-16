Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 153,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 121,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.75. 693,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,316. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

