Leisure Capital Management Takes $615,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 249,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $133.77. 54,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $124.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

