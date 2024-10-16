LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 518127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

LendingClub Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,373,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,381.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $562,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,270,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,502,000 after acquiring an additional 336,827 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,279 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LendingClub by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,901,000 after purchasing an additional 300,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

