LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.86 and last traded at $62.86, with a volume of 2280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

LendingTree Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $801.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 262.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 4.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

