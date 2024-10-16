Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 42,745 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 38,195 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.6% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,508.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 350,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,189. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

