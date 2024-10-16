LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.54. 2,005,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,333,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

LexinFintech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $495.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 38.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

