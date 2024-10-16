Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.53.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

