Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.43. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 48,516 shares trading hands.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,642.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,638,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,169,333.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 92,923 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after buying an additional 165,400 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after buying an additional 539,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

