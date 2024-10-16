Lido Staked ETH 1-Day Volume Reaches $37.83 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $25.60 billion and approximately $37.83 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,620.49 or 0.03857185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,769,338 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,770,683.42500894. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,618.38680885 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $35,023,534.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

