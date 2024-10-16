LimeWire (LMWR) Price Up 11.9% This Week

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. LimeWire has a total market cap of $50.18 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LimeWire token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LimeWire

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,377,496 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,377,496.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.17214067 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,756,207.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

