Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CEO Roger Jeffs Sells 8,053 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $89,468.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,464.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liquidia Stock Up 2.2 %

Liquidia stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,987. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $869.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $30,311,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 119.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $1,461,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LQDA. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.