Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Sells $28,619.36 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $28,619.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,993.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Russell Schundler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Russell Schundler sold 710 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $6,745.00.

Liquidia Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LQDA opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $869.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDA. Raymond James upgraded Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth about $105,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,311,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 45.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 337,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 106,049 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 119.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 125,315 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

