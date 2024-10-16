Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.94 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $136.64 million and $4.94 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000726 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000791 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,669,811 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

