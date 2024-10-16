Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Livermore Investments Group Stock Up 6.5 %
LIV stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 18.06 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.27. Livermore Investments Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.38 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a market capitalization of £81.03 million, a P/E ratio of 533.33 and a beta of 0.36.
About Livermore Investments Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Livermore Investments Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Johnson & Johnson Stock: Setting the Stage for 2025 Highs
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bank of America Earnings Uncover Shifts in Consumer Spending
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- NVIDIA Stock Continues to Be Wall Street’s Favorite: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.