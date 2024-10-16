Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Livermore Investments Group Stock Up 6.5 %

LIV stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 18.06 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.27. Livermore Investments Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.38 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a market capitalization of £81.03 million, a P/E ratio of 533.33 and a beta of 0.36.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

