LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 3,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 26,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
