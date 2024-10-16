Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.58. 3,692,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.15. The firm has a market cap of $412.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

