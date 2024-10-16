Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.15.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $605.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $574.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $614.62. The firm has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

