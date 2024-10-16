Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $607.29. 87,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,932. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $614.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.73.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

