Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 14,713.74% and a negative return on equity of 118.35%.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $89.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Loop Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Featured Articles

