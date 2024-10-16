L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LRLCY opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

