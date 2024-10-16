Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $222.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04. The company has a market capitalization of $638.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.