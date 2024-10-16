Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 0.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 343,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.80. 5,888,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.83 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.