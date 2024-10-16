Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.23. 2,883,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $509.88. The company has a market cap of $471.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

