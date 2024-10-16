Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 6th

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Luxfer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Luxfer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LXFR opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a PE ratio of -68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,156.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

