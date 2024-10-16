LUXO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.90 Million (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. LUXO has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $30,631.28 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

